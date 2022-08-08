Around a hundred boats should be on display, including exclusive world launches.

The Monaco Yacht Show is back soon, and preparations are well under way. On 28 September, the flagship luxury yachting show will be exhibiting superb, unique and exceptional yachts. A first list of luxury boats has been unveiled to whet our appetites.

More than a hundred superyachts are expected to arrive in Port Hercule at the end of September. So far, 32 of the confirmed yachts are 2022 builds, including world premieres. There will also be 10 sailboats on display, including four new models, and around 50 tenders.

This list is expected to grow in the coming weeks, especially when brokers add their superyachts, which are available for charter or sale, a few days before the event starts.

The Monaco Yacht Show will take place from 28 September to 1 October, every day from 10am to 6.30pm. However, the first day is press and invitation only.

The list of confirmed superyachts and the list of tenders have already been published on the event’s official website.

