There are two of them, and they contain everything you need to know to get around Monaco.

The Principality has just unveiled new 3D terminals as part of the Extended Monaco programme, which aims to thrust Monaco into the digital age. Tourists should be delighted with these terminals to help them find their way around.

Over the past few days, visitors have been able to use two large touch screens, located at strategic points, near the tourist information point in the train station, and inside the Tourist Office.

A virtual replica of the country, to get one’s bearings

With these terminals, tourists and visitors can discover a virtual version of the Principality, enriched with a multitude of information. The terminals list the activities on offer in Monaco and also show the way to get from A to B. But the most popular features will certainly be the presentation of Points of Interest (POI), organised by theme (monuments, beach, shops, museums, etc.), and suggestions for tours according to individual preferences. Those in a hurry will be able to choose the “A day in Monaco” circuit, motor sport fans the “Formula 1 track” and culture vultures may prefer “Monuments and iconic views”, for example.

Visitors will be able to download the circuits to their smartphones thanks to a QR code, so as not to get lost once they move away from the terminals.

Georges Gambarini, head of the Smart City programme at the Digital Services Department considers that these terminals “are designed to immerse tourists in a virtual representation of the city […]. The idea is to help them choose what they want to do, and allow them to get their bearings and visualise their route on foot.”