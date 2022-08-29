As was the case last spring, the section of Avenue Princesse Grace between the “Sporting” roundabout and the Monte-Carlo Bay Resort roundabout will once again be a one-way street due to work on the Testimonio II project.

In order to allow “the completion of major network works in preparation for the future development of the area surrounding the Testimonio II project (bus stop, billboards, drop-off point for the International School, road elements)”, Avenue Princesse Grace will be one-way only from Monday 29 August until Friday 23 December.

This change was already implemented on 25 April until the end of June. As with the last one-way system, access for residents and hotels (Monte-Carlo Bay Resort, Monte-Carlo Beach), shops, restaurants and car parks will be maintained thanks to manual management from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Traffic restored during the Yacht Show

During the Yacht Show, from 28 September to 1 October, two-way traffic will be restored, as was the case during the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

As far as bus routes are concerned, CAM lines 5 and 6 will temporarily turn around at the “Rocabella” roundabout and head back to the Sea Club.

There are no changes to the 110 line in the Monaco-Menton direction. Coming from Menton, on the other hand, the buses will now pass through the Boulevards d’Italie, des Moulins, then the Avenue de la Madone, to then serve the Avenue Princesse Grace, before making a U-turn at the “Rocabella” roundabout.