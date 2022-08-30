Affiliates, volunteers and staff of Princess Stéphanie’s foundation were invited to the general rehearsal of the show presented by 8 Stars Monaco.

The artists of the Delirious show gave the Fight Aids Foundation a wonderful gift. Affiliates, volunteers and staff were invited to attend the rehearsal on 25 August, just before the official launch of this exceptional show, which can be seen until 4 September on the esplanade of the Grimaldi Forum.

Among the first spectators were Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb, who posed with the artists. “This grandiose show, combining humour, singing, skill and physical prowess, charmed all the spectators. The team will remember the magical atmosphere of the cabaret, presented by the show’s charismatic hostess as a bubble of joy (…) A big thank you to Caroline and Nicolas Jelmoni,” wrote the Foundation on its social networks, urging Internet users to go along too.

