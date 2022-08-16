F1 launched a campaign against abusive behaviour on the circuit at the end of July, following incidents at the Austrian Grand Prix, where some spectators were harassed and assaulted in the stands.

Harassment and assaults as well as racist, homophobic and sexist insults… There were many reports of inappropriate behaviour at the last Austrian Grand Prix. Behaviour that was publicly condemned by F1, the teams and the drivers.

We are united in our desire to drive abuse of all kinds out of the sport we love, and we're calling on the entire F1 family to join us#DriveItOut. Together. pic.twitter.com/j0x6vsoars — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2022

This is how the “Drive it out” campaign was born, featuring Championship Director Stefano Domenicali, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the 20 F1 drivers, including Monaco residents Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO. “24 Hours in Monaco”, a day in the life of Charles Leclerc

Security in the grandstand was reinforced at the following Grand Prix, in France, and F1 is continuing to work on the issue in order to find sustainable solutions with the promoters of all the Grand Prix on the schedule.