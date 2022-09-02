To get the new year off to a good start, the Monegasque association is distributing school bags, notebooks and second-hand pencils to disadvantaged children.

Since 2015, the volunteers have repeated the same kind gestures every September. They collect and distribute school supplies to needy children in the Alpes-Maritimes via associations in the region such as SOS Villages d’Enfants.

© Communications department/ Stéphane Danna

Thanks to the “Donate your old schoolbag” operation, the Directorate of National Education, Youth and Sports (DENJS), the Société Monégasque de Distribution and associations, 200 children will benefit from donations this year. Most of them are either in orphanages, hospitals or are refugees or asylum seekers.

“Every year, there are many requests,” says Jessica Sapia, secretary of the association, speaking to Monaco Info. As poverty grows, we try to get more sponsors to be able to make more donations to the children.”

To make a donation, visit the association’s website.