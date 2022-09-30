The best tips from the editorial team for keeping busy in the Principality and the surrounding area!

“Terra di mare”: the Mediterranean in a new light

If you haven’t seen it yet, why not start the month with the “Terra di mare” exhibition, which opened on 22 September at Monaco Monte Carlo train station?

A total of 11 images by the self-taught Sicilian photographer Gilles Cappadoro can be seen. The artist has chosen to pay tribute to the Mediterranean by eschewing colour, in particular blue, and using only green-grey tones. A surprising exhibition, which can be visited free of charge until 18 November, in the space giving on to the parvis Sainte-Dévote.

Roni Horn’s sensual exhibition

Another exhibition that has just opened is ‘Sweet is the Swamp with its Secrets’ in the Hauser & Wirth gallery. Come and see pictures by the American photographer Roni Horn, who explores desire and sexuality through a series of portraits, self-portraits and sometimes phallic photos. The artist’s works are interspersed with six extracts from the film Persona, directed by Ingmar Bergman in 1966, projected onto the walls, to highlight Roni Horn’s work from a cinematographic angle. The exhibition will remain in place until 17 December.

More details:

Gallery open to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm

Free admission

Hauser & Wirth : One Monte-Carlo, place du Casino

For more information call +377 92 00 04 20

The tastiest Spanish specialities at the Iberian market

This Saturday, October 1, come and taste paellas, sangrias and other Iberian products at Monte-Carlo Market. This themed market was originally scheduled for 24 September, but was postponed due to the weather.

The market will be open from 8 am to 2 pm. Takeaway food will be available from 11am and on-site catering from midday. Access is free of charge. Two other themed markets are planned: the “Gatherers’ Market” on 8 October, with mushrooms and chestnuts, and the “Regional Wine and Cheese Market” on 22 October.

Monaco’s most beautiful gardens in paintings and poems

From 7 October until 5 November, come and dream at the “Florilège des Jardins de Monaco”, exhibition, presented by the Fédération des Groupements Français de Monaco, under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II. On the programme: watercolours by Tony Szabo, haikus (Japanese poems) by Gilles Montelatici and Jardins Ephémères by the Princely Government.

A poetic moment indeed, where you can rediscover the Exotic Garden, the Rose Garden, the Japanese Garden, the Casino Gardens and the Rocher’s Hanging Gardens.

More details:

Maison de France, 42 rue Grimaldi, 98000 Monaco

Open Tuesday to Saturday from 2.30 to 6.30 pm

Free admission

Alain Ducasse’s delicious panettone

Autumn’s back, and that means comforting pastries! From this Saturday, October 1, and until December 4, the pastry team from the Louis XV-Alain Ducasse restaurant at the Hôtel de Paris is offering its delicious panettones for sale, for the third consecutive year.

You can reserve your panettone already for collection from the restaurant’s reception desk from Thursday to Monday.

More details:

Reservations by telephone from 11 am to 6 pm, Thursday to Monday, on +377 98 06 88 62 or by e-mail at adhp@sbm.mc

Price: 35 euros (500g) and 55 euros (1 kg)

Please note: The 1 kg panettones must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance

An exceptional dinner for four hands by Marcel Ravin

To end the week on a gourmet note, two-star chef Marcel Ravin will be providing his dinner for four hands on Friday, as part of the prestigious Festival des Etoilés Monte-Carlo. Australian chef and international culinary reference Shaun Hergatt will be providing the (two) helping hand(s). Friday 7 October, from 7.30 pm at the Blue Bay.

More details: