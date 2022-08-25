From 2 September to 26 November, Monte-Carlo chefs will host other internationally renowned chefs for sumptuous four-hands dinners.

Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alleno, Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory… These four names, synonymous with culinary excellence and creativity, will participate this year in the second edition of the Monte-Carlo Festival of Stars. Each of them will welcome into their kitchen another internationally renowned chef to concoct extraordinary and delicious dishes.

Alain Ducasse will welcome three-Michelin-starred British chef Clare Smyth, Marcel Ravin will partner with two-starred Australian Shaun Hergatt, Yannick Alleno will cook alongside two-starred Frenchman Bruno Verjus and Dominique Lory will join two-starred Italian chef Davide Oldani.

This wonderful adventure will end, as it did last year, with a seven-Michelin-star dinner during a grand gala evening at the Salle des Arts at One Monte-Carlo on 26 November. The eight chefs will participate in this exceptional evening, offering guests a unique culinary adventure!

Programme :