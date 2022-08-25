From 2 September to 26 November, Monte-Carlo chefs will host other internationally renowned chefs for sumptuous four-hands dinners.
Alain Ducasse, Yannick Alleno, Marcel Ravin, Dominique Lory… These four names, synonymous with culinary excellence and creativity, will participate this year in the second edition of the Monte-Carlo Festival of Stars. Each of them will welcome into their kitchen another internationally renowned chef to concoct extraordinary and delicious dishes.
Alain Ducasse will welcome three-Michelin-starred British chef Clare Smyth, Marcel Ravin will partner with two-starred Australian Shaun Hergatt, Yannick Alleno will cook alongside two-starred Frenchman Bruno Verjus and Dominique Lory will join two-starred Italian chef Davide Oldani.
This wonderful adventure will end, as it did last year, with a seven-Michelin-star dinner during a grand gala evening at the Salle des Arts at One Monte-Carlo on 26 November. The eight chefs will participate in this exceptional evening, offering guests a unique culinary adventure!
Programme :
- 2 September : Lunch & Dinner at Louis XV-Alain Ducasse at the Hotel de Paris – Alain Ducasse welcomes chef Clare Smyth of the restaurant Core by Clare Smyth***, London
- 7 October : Dinner at the Blue Bay, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort – Marcel Ravin hosts chef Shaun Hergatt of restaurants Sho**, Vestry * and Juni*, New York
- 15 October : Dinner at the Pavyllon Monte-Carlo – Yannick Alléno welcomes chef Bruno Verjus, of the restaurant Table**, Paris
- 21 October : Dinner at the Grill, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo / 22 October : Lunch and dinner at the Grill, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo – Dominique Lory welcomes chef Davide Oldani, of the restaurant D’O**, Cornaredo (Italy)
- 26 November : Monte-Carlo Festival of Stars Gala , Salle des Arts du One Monte-Carlo