The seven-time Formula One world champion is said to be interested in being part of the Ineos CEO’s proposed buyout of Manchester United.

Determined to become involved with a football team, Lewis Hamilton is said to be open to a partnership with Jim Ratcliffe. The two men were rivals for the Chelsea takeover, which was awarded in the end to American Todd Boehly.

The Glazers family currently own the Red Devils and are reportedly amenable to bringing investors in to the club. But only for a minority share and not for a full takeover, which is what the Manchester United fans want. A full takeover would be difficult to pull off, however.

With an estimated fortune of £15 billion, Jim Ratcliffe is considered to be the richest man in Britain. Lewis Hamilton would like to get involved in a sports club to promote diversity in sport.

Hamilton invested in NFL’s Denver Broncos

With that in mind, the Mercedes driver recently invested in the Denver Broncos (NFL) team. “I really do believe in black ownership, which there’s a lack of in sports,” he said in a statement announcing his arrival. “When I do get involved, with the Broncos for example, I really try and focus on what I can do within the team.”

Lewis Hamilton responded in the Daily Mail, to the rumour of a possible deal with the current owner of OGC Nice. The two men are Monaco residents and know each other through Mercedes, a third of the F1 team being owned by the British billionaire.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard of it. I haven’t had time to catch up with Jim. I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet but I do want to get more and more involved in teams.” Message received.