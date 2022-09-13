The Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, represented the Sovereign Prince.

Pope John Paul I’s beatification ceremony, presided over by Pope Francis. took place in the famous St Peter’s Square in Rome on September 4.

A delegation from Monaco attended, with the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, representing Prince Albert II. Philippe Orengo, the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See, in office since 1 September, was also present.

The Minister of State and his wife had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis in the Pieta Chapel in St Peter’s Basilica before the ceremony began. They also met with Mgr. Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, at the end of the pontifical celebration.

During the visit, Pierre Dartout was able to visit the Chancellery and the Residence and met all the staff at the Embassy of Monaco to the Holy See.

Pope John Paul I, nicknamed the “Smiling Pope”, died in 1978 after a month in office. He is considered the first Pope to have ‘humanised’ the papal office, speaking of himself in the first person and abandoning the majestic plural ‘we’.

A miracle was also attributed to him in 2011, when an eleven-year-old girl in Argentina, who was seriously ill and expected to die, was entrusted to the late Pope by a priest and recovered within hours.