The first illuminations were put up on Thursday, 22 September.

The streets of the Principality are getting a head start on decorations for the end of year celebrations. And with good reason: the workload is colossal: 112 cross-street designs, 615 lamppost decorations and 19 displays are planned for this winter.

The Principality’s different districts will be lit up with designs and displays including illuminated canopies or ground-level decorations. For the second year running, Christmas lights will also be on display at the Princess Antoinette Park from 4pm until it closes at 6pm.

SEE ALSO: Over to you: your best Christmas decoration photos

The decorations are being installed thanks to a partnership between the electricians from the City’s events department and Adage, a Blachère Illumination subsidiary, who will make sure everything is ready in time.

And although preparations get under way in September, we will have to be patient before we see the results… The illuminations won’t be switched on until the end of November, after the Fête du Prince, in the Place du Marché de la Condamine.