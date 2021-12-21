More than 80 of you sent us your fabulous festive photos, whether of your own home or out and about in the Principality. Here’s a small selection of the pictures that stood out for us this year.

Original Christmas trees

When you think of Christmas, you obviously think ‘tree’. But in the photos we received, two Christmas trees were rivals for the title of the most original. First, Lise, drawn out of the hat in our competition, who transformed the traditional king of the forest intp an evening dress. Anne-Sophie on the other hand gave us an upside-down tree. Bottoms up!

© Lise Bricoux

© Anne-Sophie Mlpt

Animals galore

What would Christmas eve be without our four-legged friends? Iuli’s miniature spitz strikes a pose for us in front of the tree. Same thing for Dina, previous winner of our Hallowe’en competition, who got her two dogs all kitted out in Christmas gear, to guard the tree.

© Iuli Constantin

© Dina Schweiz

It’s all in the detail indoors…

Some of our readers didn’t stop at the tree, and have gone to a lot of trouble to bring the magic of Christmas into their homes . Marie for example made her own big wheel out of cardboard. Each seat contains little surprises for her stepdaughters’ Advent Calendar. Sandy’s table is already set, on a Father Christmas theme, with sleeve cuffs for napkin holders.

© Ma Rie

© Sandy Biagi

… and out.

And because the magic of Christmas isn’t just for the living room, our readers also decorated outside their homes. ChloLu decorated her front door with wreaths, Father Christmas and little woodland creatures. Isadora invites her into her wooden chalet to admire her fabulous tree.

© ChloLu Mc

© Isadora Guriec

Monaco in lights

Our readers also sent us their prettiest pictures of the Principality. Beli, for example snapped the lights of the Monte-Carlo casino at night. And you may have spotted Sacha’s car, covered in fairy lights and Christmas tree branches: mobile decorations that can be seen all over Monaco!

© Beli Nice

© Sacha Rigoli

