The Roca Team steamrollered Chorale Roanne Basket (109-82) on Sunday afternoon, for the very first game of the season in the new Gaston-Médecin sports hall. Prince Albert II was in attendance.

The Roca Team could not have dreamt up a better scenario. In a brand new Gaston-Médecin hall that was packed with Monegasque supporters, Sasa Obradovic’s men pulled off a third consecutive victory in the championship. Led by Mike James (20 points), and with a solid contribution from Yakuba Ouattara (12 points), the Roca Team was in control of the match from start to finish, without ever being troubled by Roanne.

An electric atmosphere

“There was a great atmosphere in the new hall for the first home game of the season,” said Sasa Obradovic. “I think the crowd appreciated our performance, with good team play. There are a lot of positives, and the guys showed character. We are building something and all the players are involved. This sets us up well for the upcoming first Euroleague game, and that’s a good thing.”

AS Monaco Basket President Aleksej Fedoricsev © AS Monaco

The previous day, AS Monaco Basket president Aleksej Fedoricsev made a point of greeting the players during the official photo shoot that took place of course in the Gaston-Médecin hall, which is absolutely fabulous, whether it is empty or full of supporters. Next, ASM Basket will face Virtus Segafredo Bologna in Italy on Friday in the first Euroleague fixture.