Bus users please take note: the n° 100 Nice Menton route is split into two routes, the 607 and the 608, due to works in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

La Communauté de la Riviera Française (The French Riviera Community – CARF) is undertaking a vast project to modernise the water mains on Avenue Jean Jaurès, then Louis Laurens in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin from Monday 3 October until April 2024. The aim is to replace the main drinking water pipe which “is not able to supply drinking water to the east of the town in a satisfactory manner”.

The work is therefore essential to safeguard the water supply to those inhabitants, but it will cause some disruption on the roads.

Disruptions on the Zou! network

During the work, route 100 will be split into two routes: 607 and 608.

The n° 607 (Nice-Monaco) will take the usual route between Nice and Monaco up to the Saint-Roman MC stop (interchange), via Place d’Armes – Timetable.

The n° 608 (Menton-Monaco) leaves Menton towards Monaco-Place d’Armes, then follows a diversion via the Moyenne Corniche then back towards Roquebrune-Cap-Martin at the 4 chemins roundabout – Timetable

It should be noted that the “Les 4 chemins”, “La Boucherie”, “La Tranchée” and “Saint-Roman” stops will not be in use in the Monaco/Menton direction.

As for the roads…

In the Monaco direction: a one-way traffic system has been introduced on Avenue Jean Jaurès, from the 4 chemins roundabout to the intersection with Avenue Louis Laurens.

a one-way traffic system has been introduced on Avenue Jean Jaurès, from the 4 chemins roundabout to the intersection with Avenue Louis Laurens. In the Menton direction: a diversion is created via Avenue Varavilla, Avenue du Président Kennedy and Notre-Dame de Bon Voyage for passenger vehicles. Residents of Avenue Louis Laurens will be able to access the road via use Avenue de France.

Another clarification: Monaco/Menton traffic will be closed on Avenue Jean Jaurès from October to April, then from June to November and from December to April 2024, and a traffic light system and occasional closures will be put in place on Avenue Louis Laurens from January to March 2023 and from December 2023 to April 2024.

All details are available on the French Riviera website.