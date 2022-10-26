The Principality welcomed Ireland, Malawi, New Zealand and Mozambique over lunch.
The Hotel Hermitage is used to welcoming distinguished guests. Just two days after hosting four ambassadors at the Hermitage, Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, welcomed a new set of ambassadors on Thursday 20 October:
- Niall Burgess, the new Irish Ambassador, joined the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 as Third Secretary in the Development Cooperation department. There then ensued a long career in that Ministry and abroad. In 2007, Niall Burgess became Consul General of Ireland in New York and later Secretary General at the Irish Foreign Affairs Ministry.
- Naomi Aretha Ngwira is Malawi’s new ambassador to Monaco. She was previously, in 2021, ambassador to Belgium. With a doctorate in Agricultural Economics and a Masters in Economic Development, she began her career in research before joining the Malawi Government as Director of Debt and Aid in the Ministry of Finance in 2005.
- Caroline Bilkey has worked in diplomacy since 1985. In 1996, she was appointed Director of the Director General’s office in the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. She then became deputy head of mission at her country’s embassy in Bangkok and later ambassador to Brazil and Suriname. She is now New Zealand”s Ambassador to Monaco.
- Alberto Maverengue Augusto is Mozambique’s new ambassador to Monaco. In 1981, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Mozambique. Since then, he has been appointed Consular Attaché at the Embassy of Mozambique in Portugal, then Second Secretary at the Embassy of Mozambique in the United States and in Canada as well as National Director of Protocol. In 2018, he became his country’s ambassador to France.