After spending Monday 3rd October in Ripacandida, a town in the province of Potenza in Basilicata, Prince Albert II continued his trip to southern Italy in Monteverde, a town in the province of Avellino in Campania.

On Tuesday 4th October, the Sovereign, accompanied by the Mayor, Antonio Vella, unveiled the sign indicating that the town is one of the “Grimaldi of Monaco Historic Sites”.

He then made his way to the Castello Baronale before unveiling a plaque commemorating his visit at the castle entrance. Inside the building, the Prince was able to admire the vestiges of a fresco representing the coat of arms of his ancestors. A little later, he walked through the streets of the town to meet the local residents who had come out in large numbers – and with much enthusiasm – to celebrate the friendship and historical links between the Principality and Monteverde.

The Prince’s visit to southern Italy ended with a lunch during which he was able to taste the region’s specialities.