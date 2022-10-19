The visit was part of this year’s centenary events to commemorate Prince Albert I.

Prince Albert II continues his memorial journey in the footsteps of Prince Albert I. After the Azores and Lisbon on 13 and 14 October, the Sovereign visited Spain, and more specifically Madrid and Puente Viesgo.

During his visit to Madrid, Prince Albert II discovered an exhibition on Spanish Oceania at the time of his great-great-grandfather, at the headquarters of the Higher Council for Scientific Research. A commemorative exhibition, on the role played by Prince Albert I in Spain in the field of oceanography, was also shown to the Sovereign.

© Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace – Casa de S.M. el Rey

Prince Albert I’s had strong ties to Spain, as he trained for two years, from 1866 to 1868, in the Spanish Royal Navy. It was also at the Madrid Conference in 1919 that the Scientific Commission for the Exploration of the Mediterranean was established.

To conclude the visit, Prince Albert II and King Felipe VI had lunch together at the Zarzuela Palace.

© Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace – Casa de S.M. el Rey

The following day, Sunday 16 October, the Sovereign visited the El Castillo cave at the invitation of Miguel Ángel Revilla, President of the Autonomous Community of Cantabria. This was an opportunity to discover the UNESCO World Heritage site’s future museum, and to present a commemorative plaque. The Sovereign took the opportunity to recall Prince Albert I’s significant patronage in favour of prehistoric research.