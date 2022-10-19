The painter worked solidly for several months to bring his snow leopards, ermines, penguins and arctic foxes to life. The Sovereign Prince came to admire the results on Monday 17 October.

A few months ago, we had the privilege of meeting Michel Aubéry in his studio and admiring a preview of some of his paintings as he was getting ready for the exhibition which opens this Tuesday at the Oceanographic Museum.

The exhibition is called “Rencontres Polaires” (Polar Encounters) and its official opening took place on Monday evening, in the presence of Prince Albert II, who was happy to be given a personal guided tour by the artist. After all, these paintings, which are part of the Museum’s ‘Mission Polaire’ (Polar Mission) exhibition, show us the diversity of species to be found at the poles, but also the necessity to preserve them and protect their natural habitat, aspects that are incredibly important to the Sovereign and to his Foundation.

In the superb setting of the Oceanographic Museum, the bright colours, in acrylic paint and Posca markers, invite us to meet the many animal species that live at the poles.

The artist’s emotions guide us through around forty canvases: some of the paintings are very colourful and fanciful, some are rather dark and enigmatic, while others are refined and realistic… A whole universe unfolds before us, making us aware of the importance of protecting these many species. It is also an opportunity for children to discover new animals and to marvel at how all the colours come together. “I like the theme very much, I think it’s a good idea to show these polar animals,” says the artist.

This is not the first time that Michel Aubéry’s work has been featured at the Oceanographic Museum: one exhibition was dedicated to sea turtles in 2017, and a second to coral reefs in 2020.

The Polar Encounters exhibition will run until 20 November.