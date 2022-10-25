Some girls have to travel long distances to get to school. The bicycles donated by the Foundation, as part of the “Pink Bicycle” project, will make their ‘commute’ easier.

In addition to drowning prevention, education is also one of the Princess Charlene Foundation’s objectives. To that end, the Foundation has donated over 100 bicycles to schoolgirls in Cambodia to make their journey to and from school easier.

© Helpcode Cambodia

Poverty is one of the most disruptive factors for girls’ schooling in Cambodia, in addition to the great distance between schools and homes. The Princess Charlene Foundation launched the “Pink Bicycle” project to help students pursue their studies with peace of mind, so they can secure a good job.

The funds were raised in 2021 at a cycling event organised in partnership with Beking. The “Helpcode Cambodia Pink Bicycle Project” then focused on the poorest communities in southern Cambodia, providing them with bikes and safety equipment.

In total, more than 200 schoolgirls were identified to take part in the programme. To date, 100 of them have already received a new bike.