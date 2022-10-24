Prepare yourself well before viewing the eclipse to avoid eye problems.

The moon and the sun will partially align on Tuesday 25 October between 11:22 and 13:04, according to the Institute for Celestial Mechanics and Computation of Ephemerides (IMCCE). Even if this eclipse is only partial, it is essential to be well-informed and prepared before observing this meeting of celestial bodies.

As recommended by the Government, we strongly advise against viewing the eclipse with the naked eye or with sunglasses, as this can cause irreversible damage to the retina.

To observe the partial eclipse correctly and without risk, it is essential to use special glasses with a transmission of 1/100,000th and bearing the CE mark. To be sure of their origin and effectiveness, buy them from opticians and pharmacists.

It should be noted that they do not provide full protection when using binoculars, spotting scopes or telescopes. The latter must be fitted with specific filters for greater safety.

Even if you are well equipped, it is recommended that you take breaks after a few minutes of observation to rest your eyes.