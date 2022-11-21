The Prince’s Government is adapting to the energy crisis.

After having announced its price cap and issued some advice to householders and business on how to reduce their electricity bill, the Government is setting an example and giving up on the ice rink in particular. Although it has become traditional, it is also particularly energy-consuming, especially because it is an outdoor rink, and the temperatures here are relatively mild.

However, doing nothing was not an option! A “Roller Station” rather than the ice rink, will be set up in place of the Rainier III nautical complex swimming pool. Don’t panic if you don’t have any skates, there will be pairs you can borrow.

Similarly, the “Ice Party” planned for 7 December at the ice rink for schoolchildren and residents of Monaco aged 12 to 17, organised by the Town Hall as part of the Communal Youth Project, will be replaced by a “Roller Party”.

Times and prices

Opening times

From 02/12/22 to 16/12/22: Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 9pm – Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10:30pm. 07/12/22 (Roller Party): open from 12 noon to 5 pm. 11/12/22 (Giru di Natale): open from 1pm

From 17/12/22 to 02/01/23 – school holidays: Monday to Sunday from 12 noon to 10.30pm except… 24/12/22: open from 12 noon to 7:30 pm and 31/12/22: open from 12 noon to 1 am

From 03/01/23 to 26/02/23 : every day from 12 noon to 9 pm. On 12/02/23 (Monaco Run): open at 1pm.

Prices