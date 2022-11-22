The auction started on Monday and will end on Friday 2 December at 12 noon.

A golden opportunity to pick up a bargain. Every year, cars, motorbikes, scooters and bicycles that have been repossessed by the courts are put up for auction by the Principality. This year, nine cars are on offer. These include a Jaguar X6, a BMW M4 and other more common vehicles such as Volkswagen Polos, Renault Lagunas and Scénics.

The minimum bid for cars is €50 and €30 for two-wheelers, such as motorbikes and bicycles. Only residents of Monaco and the Alpes-Maritimes can take part in the sale.

Afternoon viewings

There is no guarantee that the vehicles function correctly, and the Principality will not reimburse their purchase. However, you can check out the condition of the different vehicles by heading over to the administrative pound located at 3, rue des Guelfes between 21 and 25 November from 12 noon to 3 pm.

If your bid is accepted, you will be notified by mail within a maximum of three months and you will need to collect the vehicle yourself within 20 days of receiving the mail. On the payment side, the Principality will accept cash and bank cheques up to €1,500. Above that amount, a bank cheque will be required to finalise the purchase.

