There has been a slight rise in the number of new cases in the Principality.

The Covid virus appears to like the colder weather. The infection rate fluctuates from week to week. Current figures show an increase in cases in Monaco. A fortnight ago the incidence rate was 163 per 100,000 people, but last week the rate rose to 230.

In concrete terms, this means 90 positive cases, with 10 people currently hospitalised. 41 people with only mild symptoms are also being closely monitored by the Centre de Suivi à Domicile (Home Monitoring Centre).

A total of 15,112 people have been infected at least once by Covid in Monaco.