The casino did not survive the advent of Covid. It has since been completely refurbished and was inaugurated last week.

Monaco now has a huge new events venue. In the heart of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo hotel, and with 1,465m² of floor space, Le Grand Salon is the largest room in the region, with a capacity of up to 1,500 people.

At the opening on 8 November, the 500 invited guests were able to see what has become of the former Sun Casino, which closed on 14 March 2020 at the same time as lockdown. The venue has been completely redesigned, and is now totally modular to cater for different types of future events. The large chandelier in the centre of the space and a few mirrors are the only reminders of the old casino.

“With this new hall, the Fairmont Hotel now boasts the biggest reception space in the region,” explained Pierre-Louis Renou, the Fairmont’s General Manager.

SEE ALSO: Comforting tea in elegant surroundings at Hôtel Hermitage

© Fairmont Monte-Carlo

Along with this majestic new space, the hotel has launched “Grand Events Fairmont Monte-Carlo”. An event organising service that will be able to avail itself of all the legendary Monaco hotel’s expertise, in addition to being able to use the Grand Salon for the organisation of conferences, weddings and exhibitions, for example.