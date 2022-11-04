The swell caused by the south-westerly winds was troublesome for boat passengers in Cala del Forte harbour at Ventimiglia.

After its inauguration two years ago, construction equipment is back at the Cala del Forte marina, to improve conditions for boat passengers. In May and September this year, the marina was full, with all 178 berths taken.

However, some boat owners have reported a few problems. When there were gusts of wind from the south-west, the vessels would be tossed around, causing discomfort for those on board, as Aleco Keusseoglou, President of La Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco (Monaco Ports Operating Company), explained to Monaco Info.

SEE ALSO: Construction starts on Ventimiglia’s next trendy restaurant

To eliminate the problem, the Société d’Exploitation des Ports de Monaco decided to build a new 120 metre long “banana” as an extension to the existing breakwaters. Some 120,000 tonnes of rockfill will be required for the new construction. The rock armour is made of inert stones imported by boat from Sicily or, closer to home, from the neighbouring Bévéra valley. According to a press release, the work will have no “negative environmental impact because only inert stone, i.e. of natural origin, will be used.”

© Cala del Forte

The work is expected to be completed by April 2023 and should afford the peace and quiet that drew boat owners to this picturesque part of Ventimiglia.