Météo France has issued a yellow storm and rainfall/flood alert for the Alpes-Maritimes Département from 2 pm to midnight today, Thursday.

This afternoon the rain will become steadily heavier. Showers, some of which will be heavy, will come up from the sea as of the early afternoon and up until midnight. Météo France warns that the equivalent of a month’s rain may fall in the space of just a few hours.

The French weather service also announced possible hailstones on its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, normal rail traffic between Nice and Ventimiglia should resume today. A fallen tree due to the bad weather caused delays and cancellations for Tuesday up until yesterday evening.