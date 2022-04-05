But at the same time, fares are increasing…

Passengers can breathe again! The maintenance work that began eight months ago at the Cimiez tunnel has now been completed and the alternating traffic at Eze-sur-Mer is also coming to an end.

Back to normal therefore on the line between Nice and Ventimiglia as trains wil be able to run on both tracks again. Since Monday, 4 April, there are 4 TER (regional express trains) per hour at peak times in both directions (i.e. in the morning between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and in the evening between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.). This will come as a relief to the passengers, who are very often crammed into the wagons on their way to or from work.

However, this increase in frequency comes at a price, quite literally. As announced by several local media, TER tickets in the PACA region have gone up since April 1. The price of single tickets went up by 2.82% and that of mono-modal season tickets by 4.57%. For example, the Nice-Monaco journey now costs €4.20, compared to €4.10 previously.

The Region justified this decision by the increase in energy prices, recalling that the previous price increase dated back to 2018. At the same time, the “Les Naufragés du TER Grasse Vintimille” (users’ collective) expressed their anger on their social networks: “RégionSud and PACA SNCF are doing the opposite of what is needed to encourage the Azureans to take the TER each day. Service quality is dropping, investments are promised but have not materialised. And now a fare increase!!! » Up to 40 million passengers per year are affected by the price hike.