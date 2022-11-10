The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who is the British off-roader’s ambassador, tried the INEOS Grenadier out for the first time, along with Jim Ratcliffe, owner of OGC Nice and founder of the INEOS brand.

And to say the least, Lewis Hamilton enjoyed the experience. Accustomed to competing in F1 Grand Prix events in his Mercedes, the current fifth-placed driver in the world championship was amazed by the performance of the 4-wheel drive that is set to compete with Land Rover.

The British vehicle can be seen crossing rivers, climbing steep hills and drifting on dirt tracks. An explosive mix for the off-roader, which is bound to impress.

The all-terrain vehicle, which is manufactured in France, is already available for order. Designed from scratch after Land Rover refused to sell the rights for the former Defender to Monaco resident Jim Ratcliffe, the Grenadier is available in two versions: Utility Wagon and Station Wagon.

Both models come in BMW-engine 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel versions, with 285 hp and 249 hp respectively. Prices start at 60,950 euros.