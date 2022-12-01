Festival des Etoilés closing ceremony: an exceptional meal by exceptional chefs

Prince Albert II was present at the final meal of the Festival, created by the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) to showcase Monaco's way of life and its young chefs.

A gala evening to wrap up the festival in style. One Monte-Carlo was 'in the pink' last Saturday as it welcomed guests on the closing night of the Festival des Etoilés for the final meal of the major gastronomic event.

A full menu was devised by a group of starred chefs that are household names in the Principality, namely Yannick Alléno, Alain Ducasse, Dominique Lory, Emmanuel Pilon and Marcel Ravin.

© SBM

For the second edition of the Festival des Etoilés, Prince Albert II came to enjoy a gala evening with an artistic flavour. Prior to the grand finale, the guests were invited to have a cocktail in the Hauser & Wirth Gallery to discover the exhibition on the American artist Roni Horn.

© SBM

5 Monegasque chefs, 1 incredible menu

Dinner preparations were a spectacle in their own right, as the 140 delighted guests were able to follow the action live on a giant screen, and all the SBM kitchen brigades helped out with the service.

Alain Ducasse and Emmanuel Pilon kicked proceedings off with "Marinated San Remo gamberoni, myrtle and coral, frozen pumpkin Kefir". Marcel Ravin continued the flavour adventure with his "Confit Mediterranean catch with allspice, coconut "blaff", Floral "Giraumonade".

Yannick Alléno followed that with a "Millefeuille of Wagyu beef with button mushrooms, capers and mushroom jus". Finally, Dominique Lory rounded the menu off with "Gisèle Taxil’s Quince in its natural form and as granita, sheep’s curd sorbet, citron".

