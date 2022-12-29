Free bus travel in Monaco ends on 3 January 2023

Compensation is available for season ticket holders.

The period of free bus travel in the Principality that began on 3 October 2022 will end on Tuesday 3 January 2023. The duration of the "test" scheme had been extended by one month, as it was originally due to end on 27 November 2022.

Free buses in the Principality, "a good idea, but too many people"

We knew there was to be some kind of compensation for season ticket holders, but how does it work? On Twitter, the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco described two scenarios:

"CAM card users whose season ticket overlapped the free period will receive a free one, two or three month ticket without having to go through the ticket office."

"Monapass users whose subscription overlapped the free period can select the free subscription (1, 2 or 3 months) that fits his/her situation. The request will be submitted for approval."

What about prices?

A new feature from 3 January 2023, it will be possible to purchase your ticket by bank card, on the bus itself. The price will be capped. Tickets will cost €1.50, with a maximum of €5.50 per day, €15 per week and €22 per month.

Validation titre de transport - À partir du 3 Janvier 2023



Une carte de transport est indispensable pour créer un compte et téléverser des produits en vente à distance



La validation de la carte s’effectue sur les valideurs en bénéficiant d’un prix plafonné par jour/semaine/mois pic.twitter.com/N8wCNxHtSi — Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (@AutobusMonaco) December 26, 2022

"It will also no longer be possible to buy a ticket or top up your card using the the ticket machines. We suggest you buy your tickets using the Monapass app and top up your card online or at the ticket office," says the CAM on Twitter.