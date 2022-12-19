Joël Bouzou and Peace and Sport receive 2022 Peace Summit Award

The committee of the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize winners decided to recognise Peace and Sport and its founder and president, Joël Bouzou.

Each year, the Nobel Peace Prize winners gather to discuss issues related to peace and conflict resolution, but also to honour the men or women of peace who have contributed to international social justice and peace by presenting them with the Peace Summit Prize.

SEE ALSO: Peace and Sport awards winners

This year, Peace and Sport was recognised for its initiatives in favour of peace through sport over the past 15 years in areas impacted by conflict, natural disasters or extreme poverty."It is a huge honour to receive this award," said Joël Bouzou. "I would like to thank the Nobel Peace Prize World Summit Committee for the massive recognition it gives to the path we set out on 15 years ago: to contribute to a more inclusive and peaceful world through sport."

Joël Bouzou joins figures of peace

From 12 to 14 December 2022 in Pyeongchang, city of the 2018 Olympic Games, the president and founder of Peace and Sport joined Nobel Peace Prize laureates from around the world, including Shirin Ebadi (2003), Tawakkol Karman (2011), Ira Helfand (1985), Ruth Mitchell (2017), Tatsujiro Suzuki (1995), Kailash Satyarthi (2014), Leymah Gbowee (2011), Ouided Bouchamaoui (2015), and members of the Korean authorities such as Gangwon Governor Kim Jin-Tae and Unification Minister Kwon Young-Se.

SEE ALSO: Peace and Sport charity partner of AS Monaco in European Cup

"Over the past 15 years, Peace and Sport has built a growing international community of peace through sport, consisting of policy makers, peace leaders, civil society representatives, NGOs, athletes and sports institutions, and achieving great things," said Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner. "From now on, the organisation will focus on giving a voice to project leaders, so as to make decision-makers aware of the realities in the field."