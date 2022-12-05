Prince Albert II receives German Sustainability Award

This prestigious award recognises the Sovereign and his Foundation for their actions to protect the environment.

It is no secret that environmental protection has been a major focus for Prince Albert II, with his Foundation and the actions carried out in the Principality in favour of the ecological transition.

It was in recognition of all this exceptional work that the German Sustainable Development Award was presented to the Prince on 2 December in the presence of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The ceremony was held in Düsseldorf as part of the German Sustainability Awards (GSA), following a speech by the Sovereign at the close of the day's sessions. This annual event rewards individuals and organisations for their ecological commitment and sustainable development initiatives.

Professor and Dr Antje Boetius, German biologist and Director of the Alfred-Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research, presented the Prince with the GSA's top award, which is a testament to the many years of effort by the Sovereign and his Foundation to preserve our environment.