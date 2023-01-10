10 Monegasque words to do with the circus

How well do you know the Monegasque language? Monaco Tribune, in partnership with the Académie des Langues Dialectales, gives you a list of words and expressions to boost your vocabulary.

The 45th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival will take place from 20 to 29 January 2023. As the Académie des Langues Dialectales reminds us, the festival was created by Prince Rainier III, who was very attached to the long tradition of the circus (which at the time was losing momentum), and very concerned about preserving the heritage that the circus arts represent.

Over the past 45 years, the festival has evolved, in particular with regard to animal welfare. Acts with wild animals were therefore replaced by bigger shows with jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists, conjurers and clowns.

Festival : festival

festival Circus : circu

circu January : zenà

zenà Tent, marquee : capitelu

capitelu Ring : pista

pista Arena : arena

arena Clown : payassu

payassu Gymnast : ginastu

ginastu Magician : magu

magu Horses : cavali

There are no words for juggler or trapeze artist in Monegasque, so we use the French words (jongleur and trapéziste respectively)!