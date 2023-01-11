Euroleague CEO Marshall Glickman visits Monaco

The boss of Europe’s biggest basketball competition was welcomed on Tuesday at the residence of the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout.

Marshall Glickman made a working visit to the Principality alongside the match between the Roca Team and Olympiakos, where he was welcomed by Government Councillors, Patrice Cellario and Jean Castellini, and the President of AS Monaco Basket, Aleksej Fedoriscev.

“Monaco is a wonderful place and an interesting market because it is multicultural and I think that is very important for us,” he told Monaco Info.

Monaco are playing very well, they won a lot of games which helped them to get to first place and stay there. With Oleksiy Yefimov, they have an excellent management team. There is a lot of investment for this so we are optimistic for the future.”

AS Monaco Basket already guaranteed to be in the Euroleague next season?

According to information from L’Équipe, the Principality’s club has already obtained a guarantee behind the scenes to be part of the line-up for the 2023-2024 season. Currently leading the Euroleague, the Roca Team should in any case participate in the play-offs at least and therefore automatically qualify for the next edition, as last season.

“Basketball is one of the most attractive sports in the Principality and we have a team who are flying the Principality’s flag,” said Pierre Dartout.

“It is important to show the interest that the Monegasque Government and the Sovereign have in basketball in the Principality and in the Euroleague championship. The fact that all the major European clubs are welcomed in Monaco but also that they travel there is very important and contributes to the appeal of the Principality.”