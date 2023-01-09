New pop-up restaurant in Monaco

Novotel Monte-Carlo opens a pop-up restaurant in partnership with Tradiswiss.

This temporary restaurant will allow gourmets to come and enjoy raclettes and fondues over the winter period.

The restaurant chain promises real traditional Swiss cheeses: Vacherin Fribourgeois, Gruyère AOP… Not forgetting the (also Swiss) chocolate fondue for dessert. A whole taste experience in a Swiss mountain chalet atmosphere.

This pop-up restaurant will take advantage of the “short circuit” that Tradiswiss favours, with the aim of showcasing the producers and craftsmen of the Valais canton in Switzerland.

The restaurant will be open until the end of February 2023, from 7 pm to 10:30 pm every day.

Reservations : +37799998320