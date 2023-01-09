Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
In brief

New pop-up restaurant in Monaco

By Paul Charoy
Published on 9 January 2023
fondue
© All rights reserved
By Paul Charoy
- 9 January 2023

Novotel Monte-Carlo opens a pop-up restaurant in partnership with Tradiswiss.

This temporary restaurant will allow gourmets to come and enjoy raclettes and fondues over the winter period.

The restaurant chain promises real traditional Swiss cheeses: Vacherin Fribourgeois, Gruyère AOP… Not forgetting the (also Swiss) chocolate fondue for dessert. A whole taste experience in a Swiss mountain chalet atmosphere.

Construction begins on Ventimiglia’s next trendy restaurant

This pop-up restaurant will take advantage of the “short circuit” that Tradiswiss favours, with the aim of showcasing the producers and craftsmen of the Valais canton in Switzerland.

The restaurant will be open until the end of February 2023, from 7 pm to 10:30 pm every day.

Reservations : +37799998320