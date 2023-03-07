Cannes Festival seeks 400 hosts

The international film festival requires a lot of personnel. Hundreds of positions are available each year.

For the 14th consecutive year, the Randstad group, a specialist in temporary employment, is in charge of recruitments. The company is looking for 400 male and female hosts, to work from 16 to 27 May 2023 inclusive. Their role will be to welcome and accompany those who are taking part in the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Applications should be submitted on this page.

Please note that to enjoy the experience in sunny Cannes, there are a few conditions you would need to meet:

Be bilingual in English or speak it fluently.

Have at least initial experience in a ‘premium’ reception role.

Be available from 16 to 27 May inclusive.

Please note that these positions are also open to people with disabilities.