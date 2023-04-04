4 theme parks near Monaco

Looking for a day out with family or friends as the fine weather beckons? We have some ideas:

1. Antibes Land

It is a treat for all ages during the summer months. Antibes Land is the biggest amusement park on the French Riviera, located in an exceptional setting on the edge of the beaches and the Vaugrenier nature park. Trampolines, funhouse, ice palace, bumper cars, ghost train, 3D simulator, video games, motorised buoys, inflatable bubbles, the water coaster, are some of the many thrilling rides, not forgetting the iconic “Adrenaline”, a giant 60m high swing. And of course there’s something for every taste on the sweet and savoury food stalls!

© Antibes Land via Facebook

More details:

301 Route de Biot, 06600 Antibes

Opening is scheduled on Thursday 18 May 2023 from 17:00 to 00:30, and until Sunday 3 September. Detailed opening times can be seeen on the park’s website

Free entry, rides from €2.50. Season ticket: €6 (discount on the attractions). Paid supervised parking: €2

2. Koaland

Koaland, in the town of Menton, boasts a number of outdoor attractions for smaller children. Mini golf, caterpillar, trampolines… just a stone’s throw from the beach and 800 metres from the town centre. An ideal place for a family outing, or an unforgettable birthday party from 23 euros per child. Fun fact: Koaland is located in a park that belonged to the Grimaldi family in the 17th century.

© Koaland.fr

More details:

5 Avenue de la Madone, 06500 Menton

The park is open all year round, days and times via this link.

Admission is free and tokens are used to pay for the rides

3. Aquasplash

Break out your best swimming costume, outdoor games with a splash await! Aquasplash is an open-air water park with some 2,000 metres of slides, 13 water chutes, and many dizzying water circuits and pools, for an unforgettable time with family and friends. Thrills and laughs guaranteed! There are also VIP relaxation areas for those who need a little quiet time. The park reopens on Saturday 17 June, so get ready!

© Aquasplash via Facebook

More details:

306 Avenue Mozart, 06600 Antibes

Open from Saturday 17 June 2023 to Sunday 3 September every day from 10 am to 7 pm

Tickets are available on line from €21.90

4. Le village des fous

This leisure park in Villeneuve-Loubet, between Nice and Antibes, offers more than 30 games for young and old, as well as constantly surprising discovery areas, on two hectares of land. The park was renovated in 2022, and is divided into six sections, each offering a unique theme and attractions. A flying bathtub, Tiens-Ton-Slip (hold on to your pants), the 13-metre high Affil Tower, to name but a few. In the summer, there are also water games to help you cool off. If you’re feeling peckish, there are picnic areas on site, and a snack bar. The village also has a special birthday deal.

© Le Village des Fous via Facebook

More details: