Concerts at the Prince’s Palace: the 2023 programme
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has just announced six concert dates for the summer.
Works by great composers, performed by talented musicians: there will be six concerts at the Prince’s Palace this year. Six unique moments to enjoy in the Palace courtyard.
- 16 July 2023 : Rachmaninoff, Brahms – Kazuki Yamada (conductor) and Daniil Trifonov (piano)
- 20 July 2023 : Mahler, Korngold, Strauss, Ravel – Fabien Gabel (conductor) and Gil Shaham (violin)
- 23 July 2023 : Kraus, Bach, Mozart – Ottavio Dantone (conductor), Giuliano Carmignola (violin) and Mathieu Petitjean (oboe)
- 27 July 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jean-Christophe Spinosi (conductor) and Daniel Lozakovich (violin)
- 3 August 2023 : Brahms, Haydn – Lawrence Foster (conductor) and Marc Coppey (cello)
- 6 August 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jaap Van Zweden (conductor) and David Fray (piano)
Sales for season tickets to all six concerts and for ‘Amis de l’Orchestre’ members begin on 2 May, and individual ticket sales on 9 May.
Practical details
- Six-concert season tickets: from €120 to €810
- Individual tickets: from €22 to €150 / Reduced rate (under 25s): from €10 to €25 / Group rate (10 people minimum): from €20 to €60
- Reservations by phone on + 377 98 06 28 28, by email at atrium@opmc.mc, at the Atrium ticket desk at the Monte-Carlo Casino or online. Season tickets are not sold online, please contact the ticket office at the Casino Atrium.
- Tickets may be purchased on the place du Palais on concert days from 8 pm (subject to availability)
- Mandatory dress code (jacket and tie)