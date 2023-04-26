Concerts at the Prince’s Palace: the 2023 programme

The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has just announced six concert dates for the summer.

Works by great composers, performed by talented musicians: there will be six concerts at the Prince’s Palace this year. Six unique moments to enjoy in the Palace courtyard.

16 July 2023 : Rachmaninoff, Brahms – Kazuki Yamada (conductor) and Daniil Trifonov (piano)

20 July 2023 : Mahler, Korngold, Strauss, Ravel – Fabien Gabel (conductor) and Gil Shaham (violin)

23 July 2023 : Kraus, Bach, Mozart – Ottavio Dantone (conductor), Giuliano Carmignola (violin) and Mathieu Petitjean (oboe)

27 July 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jean-Christophe Spinosi (conductor) and Daniel Lozakovich (violin)

3 August 2023 : Brahms, Haydn – Lawrence Foster (conductor) and Marc Coppey (cello)

6 August 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jaap Van Zweden (conductor) and David Fray (piano)

Sales for season tickets to all six concerts and for ‘Amis de l’Orchestre’ members begin on 2 May, and individual ticket sales on 9 May.

Practical details