Concerts at the Prince’s Palace: the 2023 programme

By Paul Charoy
Published on 26 April 2023
concert-15-juillet-2021-alex-bastello-palais-princier-de-monaco
The Prince's Palace courtyard will be the host venue for six concerts this summer. © Prince's Palace / Alex Bastello
The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra has just announced six concert dates for the summer.

Works by great composers, performed by talented musicians: there will be six concerts at the Prince’s Palace this year. Six unique moments to enjoy in the Palace courtyard.

  • 16 July 2023 : Rachmaninoff, Brahms – Kazuki Yamada (conductor) and Daniil Trifonov (piano)
  • 20 July 2023 : Mahler, Korngold, Strauss, Ravel – Fabien Gabel (conductor) and Gil Shaham (violin)
  • 23 July 2023 : Kraus, Bach, Mozart – Ottavio Dantone (conductor), Giuliano Carmignola (violin) and Mathieu Petitjean (oboe)
  • 27 July 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jean-Christophe Spinosi (conductor) and Daniel Lozakovich (violin)
  • 3 August 2023 : Brahms, Haydn – Lawrence Foster (conductor) and Marc Coppey (cello)
  • 6 August 2023 : Mozart, Beethoven – Jaap Van Zweden (conductor) and David Fray (piano)

Sales for season tickets to all six concerts and for ‘Amis de l’Orchestre’ members begin on 2 May, and individual ticket sales on 9 May.

Who will be Monaco’s summer stars?

Practical details

  • Six-concert season tickets: from €120 to €810
  • Individual tickets: from €22 to €150 / Reduced rate (under 25s): from €10 to €25 / Group rate (10 people minimum): from €20 to €60
  • Reservations by phone on + 377 98 06 28 28, by email at atrium@opmc.mc, at the Atrium ticket desk at the Monte-Carlo Casino or online. Season tickets are not sold online, please contact the ticket office at the Casino Atrium.
  • Tickets may be purchased on the place du Palais on concert days from 8 pm (subject to availability)
  • Mandatory dress code (jacket and tie)