In brief

Prince and Princess celebrate Nelson Mandela’s 105th birthday

By Paul Charoy
Published on 24 July 2023
1 minute read
Eric-Mathon--Palais-princier_1-compressed
Alongside Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, producer Anant Singh and Nelson Mandela's eldest daughter, Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamani. © Eric Mathon / Prince's Palace
The Fondation Princesse Charlène joined forces with the Anant & Vanashree Singh Foundation for the evening event on 18 July. 

Every year on 18 July, Mandela Day pays tribute to the work of Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) around the world. This year, the Nelson Mandela Foundation wished to organise a gala evening in his honour in the Principality of Monaco, which Madiba visited on several occasions at the invitation of Prince Rainier III and Prince Albert II.

To mark the occasion, which was also supported by the Prince Albert II Foundation, the film “Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom” was shown at the Théâtre Princess Grace, and attended by its producer Anant Singh, a friend of the former South African president.

Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamani, Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter. © Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Welcomed by Prince Albert II, Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamani, Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter and South Africa’s ambassador to South Korea, delivered a speech in which she recalled her father’s “commitment to equality and peace and the need to continue to draw inspiration from this strength of spirit to resist oppression, to assert justice over inequality, dignity over humiliation, forgiveness over hatred.”

The evening ended with a gala dinner at the Yacht Club de Monaco, attended by the Princely couple.