Princely Couple a perfect match at Monegasque Red Cross Gala
On Saturday, the Salles des Étoiles was the venue for the 74th edition of the Monegasque event, aimed at raising funds to support the work of the Monegasque Red Cross.
And it was a great success yet again. The 800 guests were treated to a prestigious show in the beautiful Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Starting with the Prince and Princess, dressed to match in white. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, respectively President and Vice-President of the CRM, opened the event.
The programme lived up to all its promises, starting with a delicious meal followed by a concert given by international star Robbie Williams, who put on a fabulous show for the guests.
Another highlight of the evening was the big raffle, with many lucky prizewinners including the winner of a Chopard watch, set with 38 diamonds, donated by Princess Charlene. Among the prizes up for grabs were a second watch, a necklace and a trip.
Frederic Platini, the CRM’s secretary general, spoke to Monaco Info two days prior to the event. The charity evening represents “30 to 50% of the annual donations collected” to support the work of the institution founded by Prince Louis-II in 1948, mentioning an expected ” €500,000″. “(The event) is an opportunity to thank the members of our Board of Directors and all the donors to the Monegasque Red Cross.”