A new public prosecutor in Monaco

The first president of the Court of Appeal and three Trial court judges have also been appointed - © Monaco Tribune

Stéphane Thibault will take up his new post on September 1st.

He was previously General Counsel at the Paris Court of Appeal. He is now set to take charge of Monaco’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Stéphane Thibault was appointed Public Prosecutor by Sovereign Order on 10 August 2023, as published in the Journal de Monaco on 18 August.

Also appointed was the new First President of the Court of Appeal, Francis Jullemier-Millasseau. For the past two years, he has been President of the Judicial Court in Aix-en-Provence. He will also begin in his new role on September 1st.

At the same time, three new judges were appointed to the Trial Court. They are Thierry Deschanels (former vice-president of the court of justice in Bourg-en-Bresse), Anne-Sophie Houbart (former vice-president of the court of justice in Toulon) and Patrice Fey (former vice-president of the court of justice in Thonon-les-Bains).

Stéphane Thibault succeeds Morgan Raymond, who had been appointed Deputy Attorney General in October 2022 and became acting Attorney General, following the appointment of former Attorney General Sylvie Petit-Leclair as Secretary of State for Justice.

It should also be noted that an order by the Secretary of the State for Justice, Director of Judicial Services and President of the State Council, also published on 18 August this year in the Journal of Monaco, states that Stéphane Braconnier, “titular member of the Supreme Court, is responsible, in order to ensure continuity of service as from 8 August 2023, and pending the appointment of the new President and Vice-President of the Supreme Court, for monitoring ongoing proceedings and for taking any urgent action.”