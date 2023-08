The earthquake occurred in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea. © SismoAzur

The seismic event was recorded between Monaco and Corsica on Sunday evening.

They were small tremors. After the earthquake on 2 July – with a magnitude of 2.7 – and one on 5 July – magnitude 1.9 – a new one occurred on Sunday, between 10.25 pm and 12.25 am, with a magnitude of 2.3 according to SismoAzur’s records.

The quake took place at a depth of 20km, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.