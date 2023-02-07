Prince Albert II expresses support after earthquakes in Turkey

Tremors were also felt last night in Monaco and on the Côte d’Azur.

The death toll is huge. At the time of writing, the Turkish authorities report 3,381 dead and more than 19,000 injured and, with the addition of the Syrian victims, the overall death toll has now risen to over 4,890 after the two earthquakes that hit Turkey on Monday morning.

The first, with a magnitude of 7.8, occurred shortly after 4am in the south-east of the country. Many aftershocks and a second 7.5-magnitude earthquake were recorded later that morning. According to local authorities, 4,700 buildings have collapsed.

Prince Albert II sent this dispatch to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan:

“Mr. President, I would like to express my deepest emotion following the earthquakes that have so severely hit your country. My most sincere condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims of this disaster. My family and the people of Monaco join me in expressing how much the injured and all those who are suffering today are in our thoughts. Please be assured, Mr. President, of our deep solidarity with you and your people.”

The Government of Monaco also expressed its condolences and support in a message to the Turkish Government:

“It is with emotion and sadness that the Prince’s Government wishes to express its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkey who are today mourning the loss of many lives following the earthquake that hit the Kahramanmaras region. Our thoughts are also with the emergency services and those helping the injured.”

In parallel, tremors were also felt during the night of 6 to 7 February in Monaco, Nice, Menton and Ventimiglia. According to France 3, the tremors, which occurred at around 2am, have no connection with the Turkish earthquakes. The Riviera’s earthquake, which was felt in the hinterland, had a small magnitude, with 2.4 on the Richter scale, and the epicentre was located 9.9 kilometres south-east of the Principality.