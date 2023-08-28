EasySim.global launches inexpensive eSIM cards to combat roaming surcharges

The prepaid and dematerialised SIM cards mean you can travel without breaking the bank.

A new member has joined the easy family. The group founded by billionaire and Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has just announced that its easySim.global arm is launching a new data roaming service in over 150 countries. The aim is to provide people who use their smartphone abroad with some very attractive savings.

It is true that depending on your operator and your contract, using your smartphone abroad can be very expensive. Just checking your emails can run up a large bill, depending on where you are.

In response to the problem, easySim.global now offers a prepaid eSIM card. This dematerialised card guarantees travellers a stable internet connection for smartphones and tablets all over the world, at very attractive fixed prices.

As the cards are dematerialised rather than physical, you don’t need to take the main SIM card out of your phone. Nor do you need to download any applications: just visit the easySim.global website, select the country you want to travel to, and use the QR code you receive by email to activate the card. Then select the amount of data and usage time you need, to get the best deal possible.

The eSIMs are compatible with most Apple or Android phones (connected to 4G or 5G), and customer support is available 24/7 on the official easySim website.