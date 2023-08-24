Monaco's Best
Guide

Job alert: Courchevel to recruit seasonal workers at Fairmont Monte-Carlo

By Camille Esteve
Published on 24 August 2023
1 minute read
fairmont-monte-carlo
The Monegasque hotel and Courchevel have teamed up for the recruitment fair - © Fairmont Monte-Carlo
Make a diary note for 31 August.

Looking for a job for the winter? Why not spend the 2023-2024 season in Courchevel? As part of a partnership with the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, Courchevel Emploi are organising their Hotel and Catering Jobs Fair, which will be hosted by the Monegasque Hotel.

The date is set for 31 August, from 10am to 7pm, in the Grand Salon. Some fifteen renowned establishments will be attending, including Maison Cheval Blanc, Hôtel Barrière les Neiges and La Sivolière, giving you the chance to add a prestigious, or perhaps even Michelin-starred, experience to your career. Don’t forget to bring your CV!

liste-exposants-courchevel-fairmont-monte-carlo

“Monaco Pour l’Emploi”: a new recruitment forum  in the Principality

Practical details:

  • Date: Thursday 31 August 2023
  • Times: 10 am to 7 pm
  • Venue: Hôtel Fairmont Monte-Carlo, 12 avenue des Spélugues, Grand Salon