Job alert: Courchevel to recruit seasonal workers at Fairmont Monte-Carlo

Make a diary note for 31 August.

Looking for a job for the winter? Why not spend the 2023-2024 season in Courchevel? As part of a partnership with the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, Courchevel Emploi are organising their Hotel and Catering Jobs Fair, which will be hosted by the Monegasque Hotel.

The date is set for 31 August, from 10am to 7pm, in the Grand Salon. Some fifteen renowned establishments will be attending, including Maison Cheval Blanc, Hôtel Barrière les Neiges and La Sivolière, giving you the chance to add a prestigious, or perhaps even Michelin-starred, experience to your career. Don’t forget to bring your CV!

Practical details: