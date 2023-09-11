Kate Powers Foundation to organise all-female brunch

The Foundation was created as a tribute to Kate Powers, founder of Stars'N'Bars and a prominent figure in the Principality - © Kate Powers Foundation

The aim is to honour inspirational women.

Ladies, get out your diaries! On 19 September, the Kate Powers Foundation, in collaboration with the Twiga World-ly Women project, will be hosting a very special brunch, with creativity and inspiration ‘on the menu’.

The brunch will serve as a reminder of the importance of women’s emancipation, while recognising their expertise in many fields, and highlighting the notions of sustainability, well-being, education, and connection within the principality.

Participants are invited to meet up at Twiga Monte-Carlo. “This event is for all women, to share wisdom, network, and be in a community with one another. Together we will support each other’s ideas and create solutions,” says the Foundation, in a press release.

Kate Powers Foundation officially launched in presence of Prince Albert II

Irina Peterson, an entrepreneur and environmental activist, will attend and speak at the event. The brunch will also include a fashion show by Ciao Bella, featuring sustainable swimwear. And the programme also includes dance by MC Performers, interactive meditation led by coach Anne-Fabienne and a set by DJ Alexia Holland.

Practical info: