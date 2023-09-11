Kate Powers Foundation to organise all-female brunch
The aim is to honour inspirational women.
Ladies, get out your diaries! On 19 September, the Kate Powers Foundation, in collaboration with the Twiga World-ly Women project, will be hosting a very special brunch, with creativity and inspiration ‘on the menu’.
The brunch will serve as a reminder of the importance of women’s emancipation, while recognising their expertise in many fields, and highlighting the notions of sustainability, well-being, education, and connection within the principality.
Participants are invited to meet up at Twiga Monte-Carlo. “This event is for all women, to share wisdom, network, and be in a community with one another. Together we will support each other’s ideas and create solutions,” says the Foundation, in a press release.
Irina Peterson, an entrepreneur and environmental activist, will attend and speak at the event. The brunch will also include a fashion show by Ciao Bella, featuring sustainable swimwear. And the programme also includes dance by MC Performers, interactive meditation led by coach Anne-Fabienne and a set by DJ Alexia Holland.
Practical info:
- Date : 19 September 2023
- Times : 10 am to 2.30 pm (doors open at 9.30 am)
- Venue : Twiga Monte-Carlo, 10 avenue Princesse Grace, Grimaldi Forum (2nd floor), 98000 Monaco
- Dress Code : casual
- Price : 120 euros
- Reservations via the Kate Powers Foundation website