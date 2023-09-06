The Mediterranean, coming soon to Marché de la Condamine

Save the date - Friday 15 September at 8pm at the Marché de la Condamine. © Monaco Town Council

Traditional dishes from Lebanon, Morocco, Italy, Greece, France and Monaco will be showcased.

As part of the “Monaco Méditerranée” trade fair, which will be held from 15 to 17 September at the Espace Fontvieille marquee, Monaco Town Council is organising a Mediterranean-themed evening at the La Condamine market on Friday 15 September, starting at 8pm.

To mark the occasion, the market’s regular traders will be offering a host of dishes from these Mediterranean countries: Monaco, Lebanon, Italy, Morocco, Greece and France.

The event won’t just be about cooking. On the ‘menu’: decorations in the colours of the different countries, a folk dance group, aDJ, as well as a tasting of traditional dishes.

A warm Mediterranean atmosphere awaits you at La Condamine market!

