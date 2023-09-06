What is there to do in Monaco in September 2023?
Exhibitions, leisure activities, events… Monaco Tribune has a few activity ideas for you this month.
Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe
The Yacht Club de Monaco will be celebrating maritime heritage from 13 to 16 September. This year, the traditional sailing and evening events will draw 110 traditional sailing and motor vessels, plus around twenty 12′ dinghies. On display will be a dozen vintage motor yachts, 50 antique motorboats, including around thirty Rivas and three vessels dating from the early 20th century, as well as around fifty traditional sailing boats. You can visit the quayside and exhibitors’ village for free!
More details
- 13 to 16 September 2023
- Yacht Club de Monaco – Quai Louis II, 98000, Monaco
32nd Monaco Yacht Show
The international yachting event returns to Port Hercule from 27 to 30 September. More than 80 yachts are expected in Monaco, ranging from 97 metres for the largest, the Carinthia VII, to around 20 for the smallest. Three themed exhibitions will be featured at this year’s MYS: the Sustainability Hub, the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub and the Adventure Area. Get ready to be dazzled!
More details
- Wednesday 27 September: 10am – 6.30 pm (invitation only)
- Thursday 28 and Friday 29 September: 10am – 6.30 pm (open to the public)
- Saturday 30 September: 10am – 6pm (open to the public)
- Port Hercule – 98000 Monaco
Centenary exhibitions
The Principality is hosting a number of exhibitions in the centenary year of Prince Rainier III’s birth, “Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout” (Prince Rainier III, above all a sailor), “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) and “Le Prince Rainier III, une roseraie en hommage à son épouse” (Prince Rainier III, a rose garden in tribute to his wife) can be seen in the State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace, the Rainier III Zoological Gardens and the Princess Grace rose garden respectively. In the exhibition hall on Quai Antoine I, you can also see the impressive exhibition on the builder Prince’s life work !
More details
- Le Prince et ses animaux: admission €6 – Until 31 December 2023
- Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout: free admission – Until 31 December 2023
- Le Prince Rainier III, une roseraie en hommage à son épouse: free admission – Until January 2024
- Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco: free admission – Until 31 December 2023
Other ideas
- From 1 to 31 September: Photo exhibition on “The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation: 10 years of action and prevention” – Galerie des pêcheurs, 4, avenue Saint-Martin.
Until 12 September: “La Donna” exhibition at Espace 22 – 24 Boulevard d’Italie.
- Wednesday 13 September: Ciné Pop-corn – « Les griffes de la nuit » (A nightmare on Elm Street) at 7 pm at the Vidéothèque-Sonothèque José Notari – 2 Rue Princesse Antoinette
- Friday 15 September: Soirée Méditerranéenne (Mediterranean evening) at the La Condamine market – Free admission from 8 pm
- Saturday 16 September: Trott’N’Roll – Charity event from 9 am to 6 pm in the Jardins d’Apolline – 1 Prom. Honoré II.
- Friday, 22 September: AS Monaco plays Nice OGC at the Louis-II Stadium at 9 pm
- Saturday, 23 September: Hugo Micaleff is fighting at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille– Doors open 5 pm (Ticket office opens shortly)
- Tuesday, 26 September: The Roca Team meets Saint-Quentin at the Gaston Mèdecin hall at 6.30 pm
- « Le Misanthrope – Molière » at 8 pm at the Théâtre Princesse Grace