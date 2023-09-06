What is there to do in Monaco in September 2023?

Exhibitions, leisure activities, events… Monaco Tribune has a few activity ideas for you this month.

Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe

The Yacht Club de Monaco will be celebrating maritime heritage from 13 to 16 September. This year, the traditional sailing and evening events will draw 110 traditional sailing and motor vessels, plus around twenty 12′ dinghies. On display will be a dozen vintage motor yachts, 50 antique motorboats, including around thirty Rivas and three vessels dating from the early 20th century, as well as around fifty traditional sailing boats. You can visit the quayside and exhibitors’ village for free!

13 to 16 September 2023

Yacht Club de Monaco – Quai Louis II, 98000, Monaco

32nd Monaco Yacht Show

The international yachting event returns to Port Hercule from 27 to 30 September. More than 80 yachts are expected in Monaco, ranging from 97 metres for the largest, the Carinthia VII, to around 20 for the smallest. Three themed exhibitions will be featured at this year’s MYS: the Sustainability Hub, the Yacht Design & Innovation Hub and the Adventure Area. Get ready to be dazzled!

Wednesday 27 September: 10am – 6.30 pm (invitation only) Thursday 28 and Friday 29 September: 10am – 6.30 pm (open to the public) Saturday 30 September: 10am – 6pm (open to the public)

Port Hercule – 98000 Monaco

Centenary exhibitions

The Principality is hosting a number of exhibitions in the centenary year of Prince Rainier III’s birth, “Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout” (Prince Rainier III, above all a sailor), “Le Prince et ses animaux” (The Prince and his animals) and “Le Prince Rainier III, une roseraie en hommage à son épouse” (Prince Rainier III, a rose garden in tribute to his wife) can be seen in the State Apartments at the Prince’s Palace, the Rainier III Zoological Gardens and the Princess Grace rose garden respectively. In the exhibition hall on Quai Antoine I, you can also see the impressive exhibition on the builder Prince’s life work !

Le Prince et ses animaux : admission €6 – Until 31 December 2023

: admission €6 – Until 31 December 2023 Le Prince Rainier III, un marin avant tout : free admission – Until 31 December 2023

: free admission – Until 31 December 2023 Le Prince Rainier III, une roseraie en hommage à son épouse : free admission – Until January 2024

: free admission – Until January 2024 Le Prince bâtisseur. Une ambition pour Monaco: free admission – Until 31 December 2023

