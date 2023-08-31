Monaco Trott’N’Roll is back for a 9th edition

As for previous editions, a whole host of activities are planned for the event.

Get out your rollerblades, scooters and skates! On 16 September, the Monaco Trott’N’Roll will be returning to the Principality’s Jardins d’Apolline and allée Lazare Sauvaigo.

From 9 am to 6 pm, the event organised by the Flavien Foundation will provide entertainment for young and old, including a skate park supervised by qualified monitors. Cosplayers will be on hand for photos and a chat with participants. From 10 o’clock in the morning, you can watch participants performing their runs on two, three and four wheels. The ribbon will be cut at 11am by local dignitaries, with a short welcome speech before the official photo.

The aim: to raise awareness about the fight against paediatric cancers

Also not to be missed: the 1 Biker + 1 child parade, at 2.30 pm, for a lovely ride around the Principality. The Foundation is also planning “a beautiful tribute to our stars” with the Monaco fire brigade abseiling down the façades of the Jardins d’Apolline.

There will be family-friendly refreshments at the venue. You’ll also be able to visit the stalls, see the show and take part in lots of different games. And everything will be in orange, the Foundation’s colour.

The aim of the event is to raise public awareness about donating blood, with support from the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), and about bone marrow donation, with the help of Nice University Hospital. The Flavien Foundation and Trott’N’Roll are working to combat paediatric cancer and remind us that these donations can save lives.

