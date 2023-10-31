Is there a 10 pm curfew for minors in Monaco?

It is not unusual in the Principality for the police to contact the parents of an unsupervised minor found on the public highway at a late hour - © Pixabay

Dear reader, if you have ever asked yourself the question, we now have the answer.

There was a debate recently on social media and more specifically on the “Aide et solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco” (Help and solidarity between residents of Monaco) Facebook group. A mother said that her daughter and friends, all aged 16 and a half, were stopped one evening at around 10.30 pm in the Fontvieille district by a police patrol. The police told them “that they shouldn’t be out and that they were lucky because they [the police] could take them to the station and call their parents.”

Among the many comments, some said they have never heard of this rule, while others have similar stories. We decided to contact the Prince’s Government to find out more. “In the Principality of Monaco, there are no specific regulations requiring minors to observe any kind of curfew,” was the initial reply. “However, there are a number of laws and regulations aimed at protecting minors.”

No curfew but..

In accordance with article 317 of the Civil Code, Sûreté Publique officers are responsible for the safety of everyone, especially minors whose health, safety, morals or education could be at risk. And as the Executive points out, “if a minor were to be found unsupervised on the public highway at a late hour, the Police Department would contact his or her legal guardians. Over and above the legislative aspect, this is a common sense approach, one of public service and prevention, to ensure people’s safety in line with the Principality’s priorities in this regard.”

In addition, Ministerial Decree no. 68-125 of 12 March 1968, concerning minors’ access to drinking establishments, stipulates that “it is forbidden for drinking establishments, and in particular managers of nightclubs in the Principality, to allow minors who are not accompanied by their parents to enter their establishments after 10pm.” So no Rascasse or Twiga for you if you’re not 18 yet. You’ll need to wait a little longer…